FY2025 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Reduced by Analyst

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

