Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.87B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.90 billion.

Gartner Stock Down 1.7 %

Gartner stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $346.99. 101,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.29. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.50.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $223,064.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,192,942.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,013 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

