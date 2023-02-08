GateToken Achieves Market Cap of $479.74 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00019336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $479.74 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.46123182 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,015,653.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

