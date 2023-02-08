Genasys (GNSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genasys Stock Up 2.4 %

GNSS opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $127.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genasys by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

