Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 371,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after buying an additional 243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 613,204 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE GNK opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $764.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 37.21%. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

