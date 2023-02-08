General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

General Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

General Electric stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,737.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $84.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

