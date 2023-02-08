GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Reaches $0.20

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $348.75 million and $1.45 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GensoKishi Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00445995 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,834.97 or 0.29543543 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00392004 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GensoKishi Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GensoKishi Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.