GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $9.33

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.55. GH Research shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 12,722 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GHRS. UBS Group began coverage on GH Research in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on GH Research in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $530.97 million, a P/E ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.