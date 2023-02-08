Giovanni Caforio Sells 240,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BMY stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. 9,512,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,720. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.62 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

