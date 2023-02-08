GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.07.

GTLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

GitLab stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of -0.20.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth $56,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

