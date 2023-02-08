Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 633.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,899,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 372,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE WD traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $94.07. 25,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,678. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.60). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $315.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.