Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,087,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,951. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 774,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $9,955,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,898,000 after buying an additional 605,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after buying an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

