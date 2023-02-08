Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading 4.6% Higher

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.66. 6,319,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 19,326,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Grab Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.58 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. Equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grab in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

