Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,372. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Graphic Packaging

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.69.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

