Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading 7.3% Higher

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $36.41. 153,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 824,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Green Plains by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Green Plains by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.
