Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.09. 43,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,978. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

