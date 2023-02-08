Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €182.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €182.00 ($195.70) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HNR1 traded up €2.25 ($2.42) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €181.25 ($194.89). 149,088 shares of the company traded hands. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($125.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €185.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €166.61.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.