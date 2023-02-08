Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Achieves $27.35 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $27.35 million and $1.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $40.15 or 0.00173200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

