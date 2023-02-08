Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 399,635 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,230,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,067.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,067.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,300. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 131,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,445. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.24.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $159.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

