Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after buying an additional 669,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. 6,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

