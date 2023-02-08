Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 230.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.56. 20,918,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,686,102. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.