Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 40,215 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources comprises about 1.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,723. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.