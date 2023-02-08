Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $545,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,784 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MOS traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. 1,032,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

