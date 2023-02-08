Harvest Investment Services LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

REGL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 93,805 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $56.00.

