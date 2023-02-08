Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,669.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 155,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 47,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.