Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €37.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday.

Bechtle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €40.80 ($43.87) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €32.57 ($35.02) and a fifty-two week high of €63.84 ($68.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.63. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

