Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial cut Hawkins from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Hawkins by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 37.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

