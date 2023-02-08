Head to Head Contrast: Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) & Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawkins and Standard Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins $774.54 million 1.12 $51.54 million $2.81 14.64 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -23.55

Hawkins has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawkins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Hawkins has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hawkins and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins 0 1 0 0 2.00 Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Hawkins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Hawkins shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hawkins and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins 6.35% 18.32% 10.01% Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66%

Summary

Hawkins beats Standard Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries. The Water Treatment segment offers chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal, industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment consists of ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, health, and wellness products. The company was founded by Howard Hawkins in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

