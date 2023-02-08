Head-To-Head Review: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) vs. Its Peers

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) is one of 327 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 129.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A -26.97 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $809.37 million $165.55 million 18.63

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2282 11953 13362 307 2.42

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.46%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 16.68% -79.96% 2.49%

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust competitors beat Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

