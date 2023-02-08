Head to Head Survey: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) vs. Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Sohu.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $99.64 million 0.32 -$11.21 million ($3.27) -0.19 Sohu.com $835.58 million 0.65 $927.72 million ($0.22) -73.36

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -69.77% -51.87% -2.86% Sohu.com -0.87% -0.55% -0.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 303.23%. Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.11%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in August 1996 by Charles Zhang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

