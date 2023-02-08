Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.88 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $105.46 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00086050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00064866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00011003 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00024545 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,158 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,157.429626 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0743557 USD and is up 7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $159,178,220.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

