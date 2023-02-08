Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0738 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $112.84 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00087163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00065049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00025004 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,158 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,157.429626 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0743557 USD and is up 7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $159,178,220.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

