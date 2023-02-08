Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,206. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 374,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

