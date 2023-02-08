HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 695.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 695 ($8.35).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSBA shares. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.14) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.71) to GBX 750 ($9.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($230,460.09).

HSBC Stock Up 0.5 %

About HSBC

HSBA stock opened at GBX 607.90 ($7.31) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 610.72 ($7.34). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 546.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 517.40. The company has a market cap of £121.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1,260.42.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.