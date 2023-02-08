Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 4,101 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.64. 168,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,081. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

