Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after buying an additional 5,822,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 348.1% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 982,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,294. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

