Hyman Charles D Has $52.55 Million Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. FRP makes up 4.0% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.10% of FRP worth $52,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FRP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FRP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
FRP Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. 1,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.53 million, a P/E ratio of 447.73 and a beta of 0.56.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
