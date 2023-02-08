i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.36 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. 187,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $85.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 131,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

