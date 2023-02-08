Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. Ichor has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

