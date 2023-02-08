Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to $4.9-5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Illumina Trading Down 6.9 %

ILMN stock traded down $14.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,136. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Illumina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.80.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,871 shares of company stock worth $387,656 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 64.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Illumina by 20.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

