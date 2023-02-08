Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.87

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.87 and last traded at $57.72, with a volume of 344084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,280 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after acquiring an additional 617,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

