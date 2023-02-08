Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ingredion by 68.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

