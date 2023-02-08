Insider Buying: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. 49,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,575. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $350.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 661,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,332 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.