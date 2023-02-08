Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 3,269 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,695. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $842.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

