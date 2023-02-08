Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 723 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,146,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.00. The company had a trading volume of 724,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,142. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.91.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.80.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

