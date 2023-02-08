Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells 5,959 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. 617,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,793. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $29.86.
Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,645,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $21,378,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $17,737,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,289,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 708,305 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.