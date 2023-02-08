Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells 5,959 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. 617,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,793. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,645,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $21,378,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $17,737,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,289,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 708,305 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on SNDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

