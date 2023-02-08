Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

