Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,511 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

