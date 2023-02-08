International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

