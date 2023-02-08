International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Issue $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

